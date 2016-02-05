The Telecom Act at 20
With the Telecommunications Act of 1996 marking its 20th Anniversary on Feb. 8, the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy will hold a media breakfast on Feb. 9 to commemorate that anniversary.
The Act was the first major overhaul of communications regulations since the 1934 Act.
The breakfast will host a panel featuring some voices of experience--officials who were involved in drafting the legislation.
They will also posit what a Telecom Act of 2017 might look like. House Republicans collected string, and comment, on a revamp, but in an election year that is unlikely to get much traction.
Weighing in at the event: Ralph Everett, Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy; Rick Boucher, honorary cochair, Internet Innovation Alliance, and former chair of the House Communications Subcommittee; Harold Furchtgott-Roth former FCC commissioner and current director of the Center for Economics of the Internet, Hudson Institute; Larry Irving, cochair of the Internet Innovation Alliance and head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration; and John Mayo, economics professor, Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business, and executive director, Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy.
