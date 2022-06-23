Tehmina Jaffer Named Business Affairs Head for Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television said it hired Tehmina Jaffer as executive VP, business affairs.

Jaffer is returning to Disney, where she’d been senior VP of business affairs for Disney Plus. More recently she was president of business affairs and operations at Anonymous Content.

As part of the new Disney Branded Television team under president Ayo Davis, Jaffer will oversee negotiations and contract administration for Disney Television Animation and Disney Branded Television live-action content created for Disney Plus, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

She succeeds Adina Savin, who led business affairs for the division for nearly 23 years.

“I’m delighted to welcome Tehmina back home to Disney and to the Disney Branded Television team,” said Davis. “Her strong leadership and vast experience across a variety of content and streaming businesses will be incredibly valuable as we continue to scale our best-in-class kids and family output.”

Before Disney Plus, Jaffer held posts at Netflix and NBCUniversal, as well as ABC Studios.

“Disney Branded Television is the force behind some of the most beloved characters and stories of all time, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Ayo and the team as they develop a truly ambitious new slate of content to resonate with audiences across platforms and around the globe,” Jaffer said. ■