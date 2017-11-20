Tegna Hands Out More Community Grants

The Tegna [formerly Gannett] Foundation is putting the "giving" in Thanksgiving, announcing it has awarded another 270 community grants to nonprofits in the 38 markets were it has TV stations.



The grants average between $4,000 and $7,000. It is the second round of such funding, which now totals 396 grants for the year.



“These grants empower and help well-deserving nonprofit organizations address critical hardships in our local communities, assist those in need and help make a difference in many people’s lives,” said Tegna President Dave Lougee.



The grant recipients are identified by each station, then chosen by the GM and foundation board, with the amount varying by need.