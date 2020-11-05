Tegna Content Launching on Amazon Fire TV

Tegna said it plans to launch its streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV by year's end.



It also said it has enhanced its Roku apps as it expands the digital footprint of its news and entertainment programming.



“TEGNA is capitalizing on the growing popularity of streaming and over-the-top services by expanding our offerings across digital platforms, driving audience growth and diversifying digital revenue streams,” said Tegna chief digital officer Adam Ostrow. “Our latest rollout of station apps and the True Crime Network app, as well as new features on web and mobile, gives consumers even more ways to watch local news and entertainment programming.”



Tegna has also launched Daily Blast Live on its station Web sites and mobile apps to "create a unified video consumption experience."



It's True Crime Network is also available on Roku--it launched on Amazon Fire in August.



Tegna owns 63 TV stations in 51 markets, as well as its OTT advertising company, Premion.