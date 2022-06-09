TED Starts First Free Ad Supported Streaming Channel With Wurl

TED, the non-profit known for its TED Talks, said it is working with streaming platform Wurl to create its first free, ad supported channel.

The Ted channel will give viewers access to selections its library of 4,000 talks and TED-Ed animations from thought leaders sharing ideas about technology, entertainment, business and creativity.

Featured speakers will range from Dolly Parton to Elon Musk.

“TED represents groundbreaking ideas, presented in an iconic, minimalist format that maximizes attention and impact for all of us as viewers,” said Craig Heiting, Wurl’s head of strategic business development. “Having the opportunity to bring TED’s unique library of content into the world of FAST TV is not only an honor, but a task we will engage with extreme precision to maximize reach and impact for TED.”

Wurl will enable the channel’s distribution viewers acquisition and retention and monetization.

"Streaming TV gives TED another powerful digital tool to support our mission of bringing great ideas to viewers everywhere," said Alan Seiffert, head of global business development at TED. "With Wurl's reach of over 300 million connected TVs worldwide, and with their innovative and advanced technologies, they are an excellent partner for us to spread ideas in the FAST TV space." ■