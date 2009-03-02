Ted Hearn Joining ACA

Ted Hearn, veteran cable reporter and most recently Washington bureau chief for B&C sister publication Multichannel News has joined the American Cable Association as VP of Communications.

Hearn will oversee communications for the trade association, which represents small and mid-sized cable systems.

"ACA is extremely happy that Ted will be joining our team," said ACA President Matt Polka, to whom Hearn will report. "He knows the issues, he knows how Washington works, and he knows how to tell people about it. His work will be invaluable to telling the story and unique challenges of independent cable operators and their customers."