Ted Cruz Suspends Campaign

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) suspended his campaign Tuesday after a big loss in the Indiana primary.

Cruz said he would continue to fight for his conservative principles, but was suspending his fight for the GOP presidential nomination.

He made his announcement surrounded by family and supporters and thanking them all for their hard work, saying he loved them all.

That leaves Trump as the presumptive nominee, though still a couple hundred delegates short.

"We gave it everything we got, but the voters chose another path," he said, "and so with a heavy heart, but boundless optimism for the longterm future of our nation, we are suspending our campaign."

On CNN, Clinton fan Paul Begala called Trump's win combined with Cruz's exit equivalent to total victory: Rome sacking Carthage and sewing salt in the fields.

Megyn Kelly on Fox News Channel talked about the No Trump firewall collapsing in Indiana and putting Trump fewer than 200 delegates from the nomination.

Cruz exits with 572 delegates in his camp, which will now have to pick another camp, which means either Trump or John Kasich. At press time Kasich had gotten a little under 8% of the vote in Indiana to Cruz' 37% and Trump's 52%.