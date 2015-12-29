Ted Cruz Launches New TV Ad

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, who has moved into second place behind GOP front-runner Donald Trump, has launched a new statewide TV spot that will air in Iowa through Jan. 3, according to his website.

A check of NBC affiliate KWWL-TV Cedar Rapids' FCC political file, for example, confirms a $9,500 ad buy was made Monday (Dec. 28) to run through Jan. 3.

It attempts to establish Cruz's conservative credentials, highlighting his protection of religion, gun rights and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The buy is mostly in news, but also includes powerhouse syndicated game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune and special New Year's programming—a Rose Bowl preview and the Tournament of Roses parade.

Katrina Pierson, national spokesperson for Trump, said on CNN that Trump plans to start spending in Iowa as well. He has bragged about how much others are spending on their campaigns and how little he has spent on his, which has benefitted—at least in exposure—from heavy news coverage of his every tweet and controversial statement.