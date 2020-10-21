Technicolor, Google Team Up On Android TV Devices

Technicolor said it is working with Google to accelerate the development and deployment of Google Broadcast Stack software into Android TV-compatible set top boxes and consumer electronics devices.

The companies noted that as Android TV has become more popular, cable operators and other network service providers are looking for more efficient and cost-effective ways to create devices that can integrate traditional broadcast streams, conditional access pay TV signals and over-the-top services.

“Households in every region are often frustrated by the need to change inputs when switching from traditional cable and pay TV platforms to the growing number of streaming services that are delivered over the internet,” said Shalini Govil-Pai, head of Android TV at Google.

The Google Broadcast Stack enables Android TV devices that can deliver content from different sources without forcing viewers to leave the HDMI 1 input.

For Technicolor the agreement with Google is the latest development in its Connected Home business, which aims to deliver broadband connectivity and premium entertainment experiences.

(Image credit: Google)

Brina Jentz, VP at the video product unit of Technicolor Connected Home said that until now, network service providers had to custom integrate conditional access capabilities into Android TV devices.

“This has been a costly and time-consuming process that can require 18 months or more of development and testing before offerings can be brought to market,” Jentz said. “The Google Broadcast Stack makes it possible to cut the process down by 50%; it also reduces the total cost of ownership associated with deploying these hybrid devices at scale.”

The devices Technicolor is working with Google on aim to support open architectures, playback and record functionality, electronic program juices, teletext, global broadcast standards and IPTV support for the standardized pieces.

“Our work with Technicolor on the Google Broadcast Stack allows NSPs to quickly deliver the performance and quality that subscribers expect. It improves the time-to-market for making these capabilities available, while simplifying the upgrade process. It also enables multi-sourcing, which -- in turn -- reduces the integration effort of OEMs,” said Google’s Govil-Pai.