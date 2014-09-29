TechNet Names Membership Exec

TechNet, which lobbies for tech company policy in Washington, has hired veteran Democratic fund-raiser Sue Hothem VP of membership.

TechNet's 60-plus members already include Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Ebay.

Hothem comes from Washington fundraiser Benchmark Strategies, where she held launch PACS and helped raise money for trade associations, members of Congress, think tanks and others.

She will work on federal and state-level advocacy. TechNet has offices in Washington, Silicon Valley, Sacramento, Seattle, Boston and Austin.

Hothem is also former director of development for the Democratic Leadership Council and Progressive Policy Institute