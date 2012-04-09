TechAmerica: We Were Victim of Cyber Attack; NCTA Site Has Troubles Too

TechAmerica, a tech company advocate and

supporter of cyber security legislation sponsored by House Intelligence

Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) said Monday it was the target of its

own cyber attack; a denial-of-service attack it believes was led by Anonymous

due to that support, while the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association site was having trouble Monday as well.

"These

types of strong-arm tactics have no place in the critical discussions our

country needs to be having about our cybersecurity," said TechAmerica president

& CEO Shawn Osborne of that group's outage, "They just underscore the

importance of them.

A

representative of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association,

which also backs the bill -- the legislation was rolled out last fall at an

event hosted by NCTA -- told B&C/Multi

that it was investigating the problem but had not determined its root

cause.

The

bill, which is co-sponsored by Intelligence ranking member Dutch Ruppersberger

(D-Md.), allows, and encourages the government to share certain cyber threat

intelligence with private entities, like ISPs. That threat information is any

information in the intelligence community directly pertaining to the

vulnerability of a network, government or private to efforts to degrade,

disrupt or destroy the system or steal public or private information,

intellectual property, or personally identifiable information.

At

press time, neither TechAmerica's nor NCTA's site was accessible from B&C/Multi computers.