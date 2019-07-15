Tech Titans Testifying at House Antitrust Hearing

The House Antitrust Subcommittee is holding the second of its two Big Tech hearings this week, hearing from the FAAG in FAANG, lacking only Netflix among the witness list and definitely meeting the criteria for the hearing's title.

"Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 2 Innovation and Entrepreneurship" will be held July 16 at 2 p.m.

The first panel will feature execs from Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google. The second will feature a range of academics, association heads, attorneys and activists.

It is just the latest in a parade of spotlights trained from Capitol Hill on Silicon Valley as legislators try to figure out whether and how to regulate edge providers, key players in the "internet of everything."

Panel I witnesses are Matt Perault, head of global policy development at Facebook; Nate Sutton, associate general counsel, competition, for Amazon; Kyle Andeer, VP or corporate law at Apple, and Adam Cohen, director of economic policy at Google.

Panel II comprises: Tim Wu, Columbia Law School; Stacy Mitchell, Institute for Local Self-Reliance; Carl Szabo, NetChoice; Fiona Scott Morton, Yale School of Management; Maureen Ohlahusen, Baker Botts LLP (and former acting chair of the Federal Trade Commission; and Morgan Reed, The App Association.