Tech Groups Back Hopper

In an amicus (friend of the court) brief filed on Thursday,

the Consumer Electronics Association, Computer and Communications Industry

Association and Internet Association took Dish's side in the lawsuit filed by

broadcasters against the ad-skipping DVR.

The groups said that the Hopper was protected under the Supreme

Court's Betamax decision.

"[R]ecording for personal, private viewing does not

infringe; nor does declining to watch commercials... There is simply no precedent

for finding consumer copyright liability where, as here, recordings stay in the

home, are made portable, or otherwise remain under the control of the consumer

who made them," they argue.

"The Hopper is an exciting new product that will make

television viewing easier and likely encourage viewers to watch more TV,"

said CEA president Gary Shapiro. "The editors at respected technology

website CNET even named the most recent iteration of the Hopper 'Best of CES.'...Broadcasters

should try innovating rather than litigating, and proactively offer their

viewers the best and most up-to-date television experience that includes

enabling consumers to view their favorite programs when, where and how they

want."

CEA's support is no surprise. CEA has already given the show

an award. Last June, it gave the Hopper a Best of Show award at an event in New

York last June, including citing the AutoHopper ad-skipping function for

providing "consumer choice and control of TV viewing."

Broadcasters argue that the technology is a threat to their

business model and violatescopyrights and contracts.