Tech Firms, Best Buy Form Alliance to Push FCC AllVid Gateway

Seven companies -- Best Buy, Google, Mitsubishi Digital Electronics

America, Nagravision, SageTV, Sony Electronics and TiVo -- formed the

AllVid Tech Company Alliance to lobby in favor of the FCC's proposal to

require all pay-TV providers to conform to the same set of technical

video interfaces.

"It is essential for the Commission to break

down the wall separating the home network from MVPD [multichannel video

programming distributor] networks -- not just poke a few holes in it, or

rely on progress on the peripheries," the companies said in a Feb. 16

letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

The AllVid Tech Company

Alliance believes the agency's AllVid approach "will best enable

innovation and new product entry across consumer electronics and

computer platforms, and will give consumers new choices in both devices

and programming." The companies urged the FCC to issue a notice of

proposed rulemaking to formally establish AllVid rules and "to focus

full discussion and public comment on how best to promote the

availability of competitive navigation devices to achieve true

interoperability with home and personal networks."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com