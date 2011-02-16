Tech Firms, Best Buy Form Alliance to Push FCC AllVid Gateway
Seven companies -- Best Buy, Google, Mitsubishi Digital Electronics
America, Nagravision, SageTV, Sony Electronics and TiVo -- formed the
AllVid Tech Company Alliance to lobby in favor of the FCC's proposal to
require all pay-TV providers to conform to the same set of technical
video interfaces.
"It is essential for the Commission to break
down the wall separating the home network from MVPD [multichannel video
programming distributor] networks -- not just poke a few holes in it, or
rely on progress on the peripheries," the companies said in a Feb. 16
letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.
The AllVid Tech Company
Alliance believes the agency's AllVid approach "will best enable
innovation and new product entry across consumer electronics and
computer platforms, and will give consumers new choices in both devices
and programming." The companies urged the FCC to issue a notice of
proposed rulemaking to formally establish AllVid rules and "to focus
full discussion and public comment on how best to promote the
availability of competitive navigation devices to achieve true
interoperability with home and personal networks."
