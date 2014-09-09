Tech Companies Tell FCC to Avoid Title II

Technology manufacturers and suppliers have written the FCC to warn that classifying the Internet under Title II common carrier regs would hurt the Internet and the economy and "jeopardize" investment.

They suggested that a Title II approach could dry up billions of dollars in network investments that help drive their manufacturing businesses.

They say that infrastructure equipment business is expected to grow by more than $4 billion by 2017, growth that Title II regulation would threaten by reducing demand.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.