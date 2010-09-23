TechCompanies Launch Incentive Auction Lobby

The Consumer

Electronics Association and three other tech associations have banded

together to form the High Tech Spectrum Coalition, which will lobby for

legislation approving incentive auction authority

for the FCC.

That

authority would allow the commission to pay broadcasters to clear off

their spectrum using funds from auctions of that reclaimed spectrum.

Joining CEA

in the coalition are the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI),

the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), and the Telecommunications

Industry Association (TIA), which comprise

computer and tech companies with a stake in seeing that spectrum freed

up and re-used for advanced services like wireless broadband.

The FCC has

proposed freeing up 300 MHz of spectrum for mobile wireless use by 2015,

more than a third of that to come from broadcasters, and another

200 MHz by 2020.

"The members

of HTSC will work together to seek passage of legislation that would

grant the FCC the authority to hold voluntary incentive auctions in

order to make additional spectrum available for

broadband in the near future," the group said in announcing its

formation.

CEA has long pushed for getting more use out of the broadcast spectrum, suggesting it is being overportected and underutilized.

The

announcement came the same day that the Senate Commerce Committee held a

hearing that dealt in part with a bill sponsored by Chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) that would authorize an incentive

auction to reimburse broadcasters for spectrum reclaimed by the

government, but only so long as it was given up voluntarily.

Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) have also introduced an incentive auction bill in the House.

Broadcasters

have reservations about the spectrum-reclamation effort, citing their

need for spectrum for HDTV and mobile digital TV. But they certainly

support, and would require, compensation for

giving up the spectrum if and when some of them relinquish it

voluntarily.