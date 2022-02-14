TCA: TBS Renews Competition Series 'The Cube'

TBS has renewed its competition series The Cube for a second season, the network announced Monday during its TCA Winter Press Tour presentation.

The series, hosted by former NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade, follows contestant pairs as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks while confined in a glass box defined as “The Cube,” said network officials.

Wade serves as executive producer for The Cube along with Layla Smith, Jill Pearce and Glenn Coomber. ■