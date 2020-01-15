TCA: TBS Orders Two New Seasons for ‘American Dad!’

TBS has renewed its animated comedy series American Dad! for two more seasons, the network announced during its Television Critics Association press tour event.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV in a statement. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

The series, which is reaching an audience of nearly 18 million viewers across all TBS platforms during its current season, will reach its 300th episode this year. The Seth MacFarlane-created series is produced by 20th Century Fox.

“TBS has been a spectacular partner to us on this hilarious series, and we’re thrilled the partnership will continue,” said Marci Proietto, Executive Vice President 20th Century Fox Television Animation. “It’s a win for the show and most of all a win for the millions of fans who love it as much as we do.”