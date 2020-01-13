TCA: CBS All Access, Showtime OTT Reach 10 Million Subs Combined

Pasadena, Calif. — CBS Interactive's CBS All Access and Showtime's OTT streaming service have passed 10 million subscribers, said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer for ViacomCBS and CEO and president on CBS Interactive.

DeBevoise made the announcement Sunday during CBS All Access's winter TCA press tour presentation. Showtime's presentation is slated for Monday.

The exec said that the growth puts them "in a great position to hit our goals of 25 million subscribers in 2022." Last February the services had a combined 8 million subscribers.

DeBevoise also announced on stage that CBS All Access had expanded its children's programming, teaming with Dreamworks on animated series Lassie, Mr. Magoo, and George of the Jungle.

Related: Comcast to Integrate CBS All Access into X1 and Flex

"This is the beginning and now with the merger with ViacomCBS we have an entirely different point of view," said DeBevoise of CBS All Access's children's programming strategy. The merger with ViacomCBS brings Nickelodeon into the All Access family and the deals with Dreamworks were in the process before the merger went through.

Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access, joined DeBevoise on stage to reveal that the service has renewed Star Trek: Picard ahead of its season one premiere on Jan. 23.

Other TCA-announced programming news for All Access included Tooning Out the News, from Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, RJ Fried and Tim Luecke; an untitled Richard Linklater docuseries; the season two cast of The Twilight Zone; and a series order for The Harper House.

During the Q&A, DeBevoise said All Access's original strategy is a show a month with a tentpole each quarter. "I think we're going to get to that here in 2020," he said.

McNamara added: "We're very happy with sort of how our brand is evolving in the premium streaming space and feeling like we're kind of capitalizing on the fact that the ecosystem is originals and live and sports and news. And we want to continue to develop that for the subscriber with the original strategy."