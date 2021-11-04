TBS Greenlights ‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’ Series

TBS has greenlit a new comedy series, Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, starring Damon Wayans Jr.

The comedy series follows one man’s epic revenge journey after a bear eats his girlfriend, said the network. Along with Wayans, the series stars Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovksy and Nate Torrence. Also lending their voices to the series are Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer and Sam Richardson.

The series is executive produced by Wayans, Romanski, Trevor Engelson, Steven Fisher, Alex Karpovsky and Jake Szymanski.

“I’ve loved the idea for Kill the Orange-Faced Bear from the minute we heard the pitch and felt that it was a dead center shot at the target of popular absurdist humor we’ve become known for,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS, and truTV in a statement.

The network also announced a fourth season renewal for its comedy series Miracle Workers, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Read Also: 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' on TBS, Cartoon Network Nov. 28