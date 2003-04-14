TBS adds Harvey
TBS Superstation is adding The Steve Harvey Show to its afternoon block of
acquired comedies.
The series -- from Brillstein-Grey Communications, Winifred Hervey Productions
and Stan Lathan TV -- ran for six years on The WB Television Network.
TBS also airs reruns of Seinfeld, Friends and Home
Improvement in its "Nonstop Comedy Block."
Financial terms were not disclosed.
