TBS adds Harvey

TBS Superstation is adding The Steve Harvey Show to its afternoon block of
acquired comedies.

The series -- from Brillstein-Grey Communications, Winifred Hervey Productions
and Stan Lathan TV -- ran for six years on The WB Television Network.

TBS also airs reruns of Seinfeld, Friends and Home
Improvement in its "Nonstop Comedy Block."

Financial terms were not disclosed.