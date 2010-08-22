TBN Donates 155 Low-Power Stations To MMTC

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has donated 155 low-power stations to the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council (MMTC), according to the group, which works to find media ownership opportunities for minorities and women.

MMTC says it may not be able to accept all the stations, but says it will partner with others to give minorities and women an opportunity for ownership through TBN's gift.

"There was an audible gasp in the room when the announcement was made as it dawned on everyone the

extent of this donation," said MMTC Executive Director David Honig.

MMTC announced that it had already lined up Media Vista Group as owner of TBN's W16CJ in Naples, Fla. Media Vista is headed by Orlando and Mayela Rosales.