Taylor Swift Song Featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Prime Video shared the trailer for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which features Taylor Swift track “August”. The season comes out July 14, with three episodes. A weekly release follows, with the season finale Friday, August 18.

There are eight episodes total.

“August” is on the Swift album “Folklore”, which came out in 2020. The song touches on summer, and summer love, fading away.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same,” said Prime Video. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Lola Tung plays Belly, short for Isabel. Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer are also in the cast.

The showrunners are Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, and those two executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. Han wrote the novel that inspired the series.

Besides The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han’s literary work is behind the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book franchise. To All the Boys inspired three Netflix films, which Han executive produced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.