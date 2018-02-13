Tax Group Launches $4M TV, Digital Campaign

Media companies will not only benefit from the legislators who voted to lower their corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%, but from a few who didn't.

Americans for Prosperity says it has launched a seven-figure TV and digital ad campaign to target Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) for not supporting the tax reform bill, which passed last month.

"Throughout their careers, both senators have paid lip service to tax reform but ultimately put partisan politics ahead of growth and prosperity," says the group, which will put $4 million into a campaign to make that argument.

The ads will run in Missouri and Indiana.



Related: Trump Signs Tax Bill, Corporate Media Celebrates

Back in October on Meet the Press said on Meet the Press back in October that she supported lowering the corporate tax rate to the "low 20's," where it wound up. She said in November she was willing to "start fresh, with a real bipartisan approach," but that the Republican's proposal was a "controversial, partisan" plan.

Donnelly, too, had said he was willing to work with Republicans on tax reform, but that the bill "would result in a tax hike for many Hoosier middle class families and fails to crack down on corporations that outsource jobs to foreign countries."