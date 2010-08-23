Tauke Defends Google Policy Accord

Verizon EVP

Tom Tauke Monday defended the company's public policy accord with Google

on network neutrality, arguing that it was a case of "antagonists"

finding common ground. He even took a jab at Google, saying it, not wireless

carriers, was one of the ones blocking applications.

That came in a speech at

the Technology Policy Institute's Aspen Forum. He said that when asked several

months ago to speak, he had planned to talk about the national broadband plan,

tax policy, privacy, security and spectrum. Instead, he took on the

"elephant in the room," network neutrality, and the criticisms

of the Google public policy according, particularly its support for managed

services and its carve-out for wireless broadband from all of its openness recommendations

save for transparency.

Tauke pointed out that

the accord included signing on to the FCC's openness principles and adopting a

fifth nondiscrimination principle "is much tougher than any other

non-discrimination principle that had been put on the table publicly

before."

But while that principle

presumes no prioritization of Internet traffic, Verizon and Google were heavily

criticized for their support of providing other services over broadband that

could be prioritized. Tauke said that reports stating the provision might

be a way for Google to prioritize its traffic were wrong, as was the suggestion

the accord was a business deal.

Google has already publicly

pledged that it is keeping its services--like YouTube--on the public Internet.

Tauke also suggested

that critics were being shortsighted. "Certainly nobody believes that the

promise of broadband is Internet access and video, which is what we have

today," he said. Among the criticisms was about providing a work-around

for streaming video services that wanted to pay for priority treatment.

Pointing out that many

businesses use virtual private networks to allow them to access benefits

and services, Tauke said consumers should not be denied the same

opportunity to access other services in addition to the Internet: "Why

should we say that this is good for businesses, but it is not good for

consumers living at home? Why would we say to the consumer living at home that

they shouldn't be able to have their heart monitored or their blood pressure

taken at home after they finish a hospital stay? Why would we say that

consumers at home should not be able to get secure connections which would

allow them to engage in a variety of activities, many of which we cannot even

envision now?"

The companies also got flak

for treating wireless broadband differently, but Tauke said that

was because it is different. He cited the physics of managing networks

where connections are mobile and unpredictable, where there is more competition

to provide alternatives for carriers whose policies a customer doesn't like,

and because the wireless marketplace is changing rapidly with the explosion in

applications.

Perhaps to demonstrate

that there is still some antagonist in the relationship. Tauke also said

he could not find any instance where a wireless carrier had blocked an

application in the network, but that Google had.

"[A]pplications are

being blocked. You know where they are being blocked? The operating systems

developed by Apple and Google and RIM and a variety of others.... And the

operating systems in some cases even have the capability after you download an

application, zapping it out," he said. "Of course, those who operate

applications stores make decisions about what goes in and doesn't go in those

stores. So when we looked at the problem of downloading applications and

blocking them, it wasn't the network providers we were talking about, it was

these other players."

Tauke said he

recognized that the accord was not a magic bullet. "[S]ome people in the

public policy arena want all of the answers to any potential problem right

now. That isn't the way the policy process works."