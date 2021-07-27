'Tamron Hall' Moving to ABC-Owned WLS Chicago This Fall

Disney’s Tamron Hall, entering its third season in syndication, will get a new home on ABC-owned WLS Chicago at 1 p.m. starting this fall, Disney said Tuesday.

Tamron Hall will premiere season three on Monday, Sept. 6. The show, which is cleared in more than 95% of the country, replaces WLS' Windy City Live, which ran on WLS for 10 years and was recently canceled. Prior to this, Tamron Hall aired on Weigel Broadcasting's CW affiliate WCIU Chicago at 10 a.m.

“My love for Chicago is deep and real. It’s a second home for me and as we know there is no place like Sweet Home Chicago. Moving to the iconic ABC 7 is like winning life’s lottery. I look forward to joining forces with everyone there,” said Hall in a statement. “I want to thank everyone at WCIU as their support over the past two years has been immeasurable in our success.”

“We are excited about welcoming Tamron Hall to ABC 7’s top daytime lineup,” said John Idler, president and general manager of WLS. “Tamron has been an important part of Chicago broadcasting for many years. I know all her Chicago fans will appreciate the chance to watch her show now in the afternoons in its new 1 p.m. slot on ABC 7.”

Hall spent 10 years in Chicago working as a reporter and then anchor at Fox-owned WFLD Chicago from 1997 to 2007 before joining MSNBC and NBC’s Today, where she became the first Black woman to host the show.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and distributed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Hall and Candi Carter executive produce.