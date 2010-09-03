A Tale Of Two Disney/TWC Reactions

Cable and broadcast trade associations had very different

reactions to the news that Disney and Time Warner Cable had resolved their

carriage dispute without any viewers losing access to Disney cable nets

or ABC stations.

NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton, for example, pointed to it

as a sign that the retransmission consent process is working fine.

"Thousands of retransmission consent agreements have been reached over

the years," he said, "and this is just one more

successful negotiation that serves to rebuke the pay-TV campaigners who

seek a solution to a non-existent problem."

The American Cable Association wasn't about to shower

plaudits on the negotiating process. In fact, it was more like reigning

blows. "Claiming the system works because a deal got done or because no

one complained is akin to a con artist saying

extortion works because no one called the police," said American Cable

Association President Matt Polka. "Small and medium-sized cable

operators are paying excessive fees for retransmission consent because

broadcasters are able to exploit federal regulations

to their advantage."

ACA was among a group of cable

operators, satellite and telco companies and others who petitioned the

FCC to reform the retrans system, including requiring outside

arbitration for impasses and requiring signals to remain on

the air past contract deadlines.