Take Five: Court Gives CBS, FCC Time to Make Uninterrupted Cases

The Third Circuit has taken the unusual, but pointedly not

unprecedented step, of giving both sides in the CBS v. FCC case (Janet Jackson

Super Bowl half-time show fine) five minutes at the outset to lay out their

cases uninterrupted in oral arguments Feb. 23.

It's not unprecedented because that is how the court set up initial oral

arguments in the case involving the FCC's $550,000 fine of 20 CBS stations for

airing the reveal.

The court initially found the FCC's fleeting nudity policy to be an arbitrary

and capricious change from past policies. But the Supreme Court remanded that

decision back to the court after ruling in the Fox vs. FCC case that its

fleeting profanity policy had been sufficiently justified.

In most arguments, the judges can interrupt from the outset, and sometimes do

so within seconds of a lawyer starting to make his or her case. But in a note

Friday (Feb. 19) to the attorneys involved, the court clerk said that the 30

minutes per side would be divided up into five minutes of "uninterrupted

time" for each side followed by 25 minutes of open questioning from the

judges.

That extra time may be needed to tee up the issues, which involve not only

procedural and First Amendment arguments, but ones related to the impact of the

Supreme Court remand of the case.

The Third Circuit soughtbriefs last month on what impact the Supreme Court's decision--upholding

the FCC's defense of its fleeting indecency policy--had on the Third Circuit's

original ruling that the commission had been arbitrary and capricious.