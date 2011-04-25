TAC: Feds Need To SpeedBroadband To Government Buildings, Lands

In the spirit of "physician heal thyself," the

FCC's Technology Advisory Council (TAC),

composed of 45 private sector execs and FCC representatives, says the federal

government needs to do a better job of advancing broadband network deployment

on federal lands and buildings, particularly in congested urban areas.

In addition, the government should lead in the innovation of

micro cell sites to more efficiently leverage existing spectrum and come up

with measures of broadband network quality beyond simply through-put speed.

Those are among the initial recommendations made by TAC

in a "midterm" memo (the council was chartered in October) to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski and the other commissioners Monday, according

to Tom Wheeler, chairman of the Technological Advisory Council and former head

of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and CTIA.

TAC is recommending

that the FCC formally ask President Barack Obama to issue an executive order

mandating a streamlining process for getting broadband on federal property,

including a single-document permit, a single federal agency to coordinate the

process, and a 60-day shot clock for approvals.

Per Genachowski's charter, TAC

has been looking at how it can promote job creation and innovation in the

near-term and without necessarily having to go through a rulemaking procedure

to do it, said Wheeler in a call with reporters Monday.

Wheeler said the recommendations said the eight

recommendations were the first iterations of TAC's

efforts, and that more, including on creating new IPv6 internet addresses to deal with exploding demand would be forthcoming.

"You can take to the bank that the next generation of recommendations from

us [likely in late summer] will be heavy on IPv6," said Wheeler.

Among the other recommendation, most employing the FCC a

bully pulpit and official encourager, included launching a municipal "race

to the top" program to highlight cities and towns that are promoting

broadband infrastructure deployment and collecting best practices from those

examples; encouraging a "dig once" regime for excavating rights of

way that includes creating a web site where those could be coordinated, and

encouraging states and localities to make tower-citing easier, including with a

shortened shot clock for approvals--the FCC has been leading the way on

streamlined access with its recent revisions to its own rules on

pole-attachment rates and rights of way.

"We're asking the FCC to be on a hunt for best

performers through a race to the top process, Wheeler said.

But while most of the recommendations rely on a bully

pulpit, the tower-citing recommendation has a sting in the tail. "If

states and municipalities do not agree to expedite co-location

approvals," TAC says, "the

Commission should express its willingness to proceed with a new, shorter "shot

clock" rule for co-locations."

Asked to elaborate, Wheeler said: "The recommendation

of the TAC is that the commission use

its existing leadership pulpit to push for this, and that how folks respond to

that voluntary push should then be the fact set that informs what the next

step, if any, needs to be."

Genachowksi advisor Josh Gottheimer, who was on the

call with reporters, said the chairman would be reviewing the recommendations

with TAC and the other commissioners,

after which "the [commission} will come back with a time line for action."