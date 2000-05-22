Trending

The AT & T pledge

By

Safeguards in merger with MediaOne

No AT & T-appointed Time Warner Entertainment directors involved in TWE programming decisions.

AT & T's Liberty and Cablevision directors under similar restrictions.

AT & T's Liberty directors approved by the FCC.

Liberty's other directors will be generally prohibited from talking with AT & T.

Independent auditor monitors compliance; violations result in fines up to $250,000.