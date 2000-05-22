The AT & T pledge
Safeguards in merger with MediaOne
No AT & T-appointed Time Warner Entertainment directors involved in TWE programming decisions.
AT & T's Liberty and Cablevision directors under similar restrictions.
AT & T's Liberty directors approved by the FCC.
Liberty's other directors will be generally prohibited from talking with AT & T.
Independent auditor monitors compliance; violations result in fines up to $250,000.
