T-Mobile Proposes Sliding Screen for Incentive Auctions

T-Mobile has a plan for part of the broadcast incentive

auctions -- the one where, presumably, wireless companies primarily bid for

reclaimed spectrum -- and it involved a sliding spectrum screen depending on

how the bidding goes.

The FCC has asked for input in a separate proceeding on

whether it should adjust the screen it uses to gauge whether concentration of

spectrum in individual markets triggers additional scrutiny for anticompetitive

effects.

But T-Mobile is recommending that its auction rules include

a built-in sliding screen, which it pitches as a way to provide a real-world

test of such a screen applied to auctions in general. "By relying on

actual bids rather than predictions of bidder behavior, the Dynamic Market Rule

helps remove any risk that revenue targets for clearing broadcasters and

funding the FirstNet public safety network will not be met," the company

says.

According to the company, which outlined the proposal Monday,

in meetings last week with FCC staffers, T-Mobile proposed a "Dynamic

Market Rule," which it billed as a "seamless" way to ensure

against "excessive concentration" of low-band spectrum.

Under the rule, bidding would begin with "spectrum

aggregation" limits, with a carve-out that would allow AT&T and

Verizon, the two largest carriers, to bid on a block of 5 MHz in markets where

they exceed the screen -- which would be one-third of the low-band spectrum in

a market. If the FCC meets its revenue target, that auction could close. But if

not, the screen would be gradually relaxed, and ultimately lifted altogether.

"Imposing modest constraints on excessive

low-band spectrum aggregation will promote competition, increase consumer

choice, encourage innovation, and accelerate broadband deployment," the

company said. It would also allow less-concentrated players, like T-Mobile -- a

better chance to get spectrum in those markets.