T-Mobile CEO Calls AWS-3 Auction Disaster for Consumers

Before the FCC is carried off on the collective shoulders of Washington auction watchers for the record $45 billion raised in the AWS-3 auction, T-Mobile's CEO says the auction was a "disaster" for consumers, and does not want the FCC to repeat that scenario with the broadcast incentive auction.

That discouraging word came in a blog post by John Legere, T-Mobile president and CEO.

He conceded that the auction was a financial success "many times over," But he said that "overall," it was a "disaster for American wireless consumers."

