T. Howard Foundation Sets Nov. 30 Date for Virtual Diversity Awards Event

The T. Howard Foundation will hold its Diversity Awards as a virtual event on Nov. 30, two months after postponing its original in-person banquet.

Talk show personality Tamron Hall will host the event, which will honor four industry leaders for their commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion within the media and entertainment industry, according to the diversity organization.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien will receive T. Howard’s Diversity Advocate Award; Walt Disney World Resort senior VP of operations Rosalyn Durant will receive the Alumna of Distinction Award; Publicis Media’s Lisa Torres will be honored with the Executive Trailblazer Award; and Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier will receive the Executive Leadership Award, according to T. Howard.

Earlier this month the foundation postponed its Sept. 28 in-person dinner banquet in New York City over increased concerns over the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant.