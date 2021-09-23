T. Howard Foundation Sets Nov. 30 Date for Virtual Diversity Awards Event
Talk-show host Tamron Hall will emcee
The T. Howard Foundation will hold its Diversity Awards as a virtual event on Nov. 30, two months after postponing its original in-person banquet.
Talk show personality Tamron Hall will host the event, which will honor four industry leaders for their commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion within the media and entertainment industry, according to the diversity organization.
Journalist Soledad O’Brien will receive T. Howard’s Diversity Advocate Award; Walt Disney World Resort senior VP of operations Rosalyn Durant will receive the Alumna of Distinction Award; Publicis Media’s Lisa Torres will be honored with the Executive Trailblazer Award; and Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier will receive the Executive Leadership Award, according to T. Howard.
Earlier this month the foundation postponed its Sept. 28 in-person dinner banquet in New York City over increased concerns over the COVID-19 virus and its delta variant.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.