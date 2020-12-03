Syndication Ratings: Viewers Continue to Tune in to 'Jeopardy!''s Trebek

CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! remained viewers’ center of attention in the second week following the death of host Alex Trebek, dipping 2% from its season high in the week ended Nov. 22 to a 5.9 live plus same day national household rating according to Nielsen Media Research. That placed Jeopardy! second among all syndicated shows behind CTD’s Judge Judy.

Judy, which has been the first-run season-to-date champion every year since 2009 and is now in its 25th and final season of first-run syndication, rose 3% to a new season-high 6.1 to lead all shows in households. It was Judy’s strongest showing since the week ended May 10.

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! led the games for a second week. Debmar-Mercury’s usual top game, Family Feud, narrowed the gap, inching up 2% to a 5.7. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which is paired with Jeopardy! in many markets, also added 2% to a new season-high 5.6.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a flat 0.9, while Entertainment Studios’ Funny you Should Ask answered with a 25% jump to a 0.5.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed put at a 0.7 for the fourth time in five weeks.

Magazines were mostly steady. CTD’s Inside Edition edged up 4% to a new season-high 2.6 to lead the group, with sister show Entertainment Tonight close behind despite dipping 4% from its season high to a 2.4.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood held its ground at its season best 1.1 in third place. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ Extra also held steady at its season-high 0.7, tying CTD’s DailyMailTV, which delivered a 17% increase.

Fox’s Dish Nation, which has been renewed by Fox for two more years, remained at a 0.3 for the 12th straight week, while Trifecta’s Celebrity Page fell back down 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

In daytime, CTD’s Dr. Phil remained at its season high, finishing first or tied for first for the 203rd time in its last 220 tries, with a steady 2.0.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has been first or tied for first in seven of the past 11 weeks, eased 5% from its season high to a 1.9. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live led with a 0.8.

Back in households, the next seven talkers were tightly bunched. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneneres held on to third place but eroded 8% to a 1.1, matching its season low. NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson held at its season high 1.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams weakened 10% to a 0.9 to tie NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which moved down 10% to match its series low and CTD’s Rachael Ray, which held steady.

Disney’s Tamron Hall ran into news preemptions in several large markets, including Los Angeles, and returned 11% to a 0.8 to tie NBCU’s unchanged Steve Wilkos. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all stayed put at a 0.7, 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with Doctors and Springer remaining at series lows.

The season’s lone rookie, CTD’s Drew Barrymore, held steady at a 0.5.

Back in court, CTD’s Hot Bench hung tough at its season-best 1.7.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was flat at a 1.1, while its Judge Mathis increased 13% to a 0.9. NBCU’s sophomore Judge Jerry stayed at a 0.7 for a fourth straight week, while Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court were unchanged at a 0.7 and 0.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory was stable at a 2.7 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 2.0, Disney’s Modern Family fell 8% to a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which held steady. SPT’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Family Guy, SPT’s Seinfeld and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly all remained at a 1.0, 1.0, 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. Disney’s Black-ish added 14% to a 0.8, tying Mike & Molly. Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls each were on par with the prior week’s 0.7, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek, which rose 17%.