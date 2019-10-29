Syndication Ratings: Steady As She Goes As Season Settles In

After a spate of season highs set in the prior week, syndies were mostly steady in the session ended Oct. 20, which included mild weather across most of the country and preemptions for wildfire coverage on the West Coast on Oct. 15.

Among the closely-watched high-profile rookies, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show and Disney’s Tamron Hall both held steady at a 1.4 and 1.0 in their sixth week on the air. Clarkson landed in fourth among the veteran talkers behind only CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres.

Hall held at a 1.0 for a third straight week. Sony Pictures Television’s Mel Robbins also stood pat at a 0.4 in week five.

NBCU’s rookie court, Judge Jerry starring Jerry Springer, also held steady at a 0.9. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court, both in their fifth week on the air, also held at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, was steady at a 0.9 in its fifth frame, while Sony Pictures Television’s off-GSN America Says fell back 14% to a 0.6.

Dr. Phil and Live both lost a little ground, with Phil dipping 4% from its season high to a 2.3 but still leading the group for the 163rd straight week with five ties. Live returned 5% from its previous week’s season high to a 2.0, taking second place among the talkers for the 34th consecutive week, including one tie.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil tied Live for first at a 1.0.

Ellen strengthened 6% to a third-place 1.9.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Maury, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s SteveWilkos all were flat at a 1.3, 1.1, 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

SPT’s Dr. Oz declined 11% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real retreated 14% to a 0.6. CTD’s TheDoctors delivered a 0.5 for a third straight week, while NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the sixth straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy, now in season 24, remained the syndication and court leader, holding steady at a 6.3. That makes it a dozen consecutive weeks at the top of the syndication chart and 1,204 straight weeks as the top court show.

CTD’s Hot Bench broke even at a 2.1 and was the third-highest daytime show behind only Judy and Dr. Phil. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court eroded 8% to a new season-low 1.2, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court stayed at a 0.9 and a 0.7, respectively. Debmar-Mercury’s sophomore series Caught in Providence snared a 0.5 for the fourth straight week.

The only first-run strip of any type to hit a new season high was NBCU’s Access Hollywood, spiking 7% to a 1.5.

Meanwhile, CTD’s sister entertainment magazines Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight both were unchanged at a 2.8 and 2.6, respectively, to lead the magazines.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ eased 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at its season-high 1.0, despite preemptions for Thursday Night Football on Fox. CTD’s DailyMailTV returned 11% to a 0.8 and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was consistent at a 0.2 for the 16th straight week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! remained at a 5.9 to hold the category lead for a second week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, just a tenth behind, inched up 2% to a 5.8. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune came in third, accelerating 2% to a 5.7.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask replied with an unchanged 0.5 for a fourth consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute clocked a series-low 0.8 for a sixth straight week.

NBCU’s off-net strip Dateline dropped 8% to a 1.2. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol posted a steady 1.0, while NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD stayed at its series-low 0.7 for a third consecutive tour.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory blew up 7% to a new season-high 3.1. Disney’s Last ManStanding stayed at a 2.0. Disney’s Modern Family fell 6% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at a 1.3. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 8% to a 1.2. Disney’s Family Guy was unchanged at a 1.1 and SPT’s Seinfeld, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom all held steady with the prior week’s 0.9.