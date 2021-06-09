Syndication Ratings: Magazines Post Gains as Summer Starts

Magazines were the only syndicated genre to see across-the-board gains in week ended May 30.

Magazines were mostly higher in the week ending May 30, with the top four of five access magazines all climbing while most other category leaders stayed flat to down.

CBS Media Ventures’ Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight each forged ahead 5% to a 2.2 and a 2.1 live plus same day national household rating, respectively, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood added 11% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Extra strengthened 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which fell back 13%, for the first time in 2021.

CMV’s DailyMailTV posted a 17% decline to a 0.5, while Fox’s Dish Nation served up a 0.3 for the 39th consecutive week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 2% to a 5.4 to lead the games for a sixth straight week and all of syndication for the third. CMV’s Jeopardy! stayed at a 5.1 despite airing the final frame of its annual Tournament of Champions, guest-hosted by Buzzy Cohen, who won the tournament in 2017. CMV’s Wheel of Fortune faded 4% to a 4.8.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a 0.8 for the seventh time in eight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a 0.4 for the fourth time in five weeks.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at a series-low 0.6 for the tenth consecutive week.

In daytime, Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan rolled to its third straight talk victory, including one tie with CMV’s Dr. Phil, with a steady 1.7. Phil took second at an also stable 1.6. Live has now finished first or tied for first in 32 of the past 38 weeks, including 11 ties with Phil. Live also led among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 at a 0.7.

Three talkers tied at a 1.0: Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Maury. Wendy and Ellen both added 11%, while Maury was flat.

Sophomores NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall each held their ground at a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. Hall tied CMV’s Rachael Ray, which rose 14% after eight weeks at its series-low 0.7.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.7. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz delivered a 0.6 for the seventh straight week. CMV’s newcomer Drew Barrymore went into repeats but held at a 0.5 for a ninth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a second straight 0.3, matching its series low. CMV’s The Doctors operated at a series-low 0.2 for the 14th straight week, tying the out of production syndicated run of NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which stayed at its series low for a 38th week.

CMV’s Judge Judy led the court shows with a steady 5.2 and took second place in overall syndication behind Family Feud.

The rest of the courts were unchanged with CMV’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, NBCU’s Judge Jerry, Fox’s Divorce Court and repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court at a 1.5, 0.8, 0.6, 0.6, 0.6 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms with a 2.4 for the eighth time in nine weeks. Fox’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men maintained a 1.7 and a 1.0, respectively. Disney’s Modern Family faded 10% to a 0.9, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which got a 0.9 for the 11th straight week. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which idled at a 0.8 for an eighth straight week. Four shows tied at a 0.7: Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which lost 13% to tie Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike & Molly and Disney’s Black-ish, all of which broke even.