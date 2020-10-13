Syndication Ratings: ‘Live’ Regains Talk Lead in Week Marked by Preemptions

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan returned to the top of the talkers in the week ended Oct. 4, which saw many syndicated shows strongly affected by preemptions due to sports and news coverage.

Live jumped 12% to a 1.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and has now finished first in the category three times in the past four weeks, including one tie. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led talk with a 0.9.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was right behind in second place even though it dipped 5% to a 1.8.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was unchanged at a third-place 1.2 with Nielsen breaking out the show’s ratings on both Tuesday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Oct. 2, due to preemptions. Ellen was the only talk show to be broken out for the week.

NBCUniversal’s Maury stayed at a 1.0 for the ninth straight week, while fellow conflict talker Steve Wilkos stayed at a 0.9 for a tenth consecutive week.

NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson was preempted 13 times in the top 16 markets, giving back 10% to a 0.9 and tying Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which added 13% in the second week of its new season.

CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at its series-low 0.8. Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall, which has already been renewed for season three by its ABC launch group, lost its primary runs on three of the five days in five of the top ten markets, and declined 13% to a 0.7.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which Fox has renewed through 2022-23, was stable at its series-low 0.6 for the 12th consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.4, while CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated version of Jerry Springer were flat at their series lows of 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

CTD’s newcomer Drew Barrymore was preempted at least 56 times in the metered markets during the week and declined 17% to a 0.5 in its third week on the air. Among women 25-54, Drew held steady at a 0.3.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts despite backing off 7% to a 5.4, which was high enough to lead all of syndication for the sixth time in seven weeks, including one tie with Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud.

CTD’s Hot Bench slipped 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court eroded 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 11% to a 0.8, tying NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which jumped 14%. Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court both broke even at a 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Magazines, which benefited from coverage of the 72nd annual Primetime Emmys, gave back some of their gains. CTD’s Inside Edition faded 4% to a 2.2, while sister show Entertainment Tonight yielded 5% to a 2.1. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra, and CTD’s DailyMailTV all held despite preemptions at Emmy levels of 1.0, 0.9, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively.

Fox’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed put at a 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 2% to a 5.1, followed closely by CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which was flat at a 5.0 and CTD’s Jeopardy!, which skidded 6% to a 4.8.

Further back, Fox’s 25 Words or Less and Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute dropped 14% to a 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory held steady at a 2.8 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing slid 6% to a 1.7. Disney’s Modern Family finished in line with the prior week’s 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men marked a new series-low 1.0, losing 9% and tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which was flat for the third straight week. Disney’s Family Guy gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for the eighth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom, Disney’s Black-ish, and Warner Bros.’ Mike and Molly and 2 Broke Girls all were on par with their prior week’s 0.7, tying Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Schitt’s Creek, which made its debut into off-network syndication.