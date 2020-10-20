Syndication Ratings: 'Drew' Ticks Up in Week Four

In the week ended Oct. 11, which continued to be marked by preemptions, CBS Television Distribution’s rookie talker Drew Barrymore was one of the few shows to see improvement, climbing 20% to a 0.6 live plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research, in its fourth week on the air.

Overall, the week was pock-marked by preemptions, especially for shows cleared on network affiliates in daytime. NBC’s coverage of the French Open tennis tournament blew out shows for three hours on Oct. 8, and for five and a half hours on Oct. 9. On Oct. 5, all affiliates bumped programming for coverage of President Donald Trump’s return to the White House from Walter Reed hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

In early fringe and access, CBS and Fox aired football Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, respectively, and all affiliates carried the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7. As a result, very few shows advanced. Most maintained their prior week’s ratings, albeit at near series-low levels in most cases.

CTD’s Dr. Phil added 6% to a 1.9, tying Disney’s steady Live with Kelly and Ryan to tie for first place in talk. Among women 25-54, Live led with a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was in third, falling back 8% to a 1.1, its lowest number so far in its 18th season.

NBCUniversal’s conflict talkers Maury and Steve Wilkos were flat with the former finishing at a 1.0 for the tenth week in a row and stablemate Wilkos staying at a 0.9 for an 11th straight week, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which held steady in the third week of its new season.

NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson gave back 11% to a 0.8 after running into preemptions, including losing its primary run in six of the top seven markets on Oct. 9 and being partially blacked out in six of the top ten markets on Oct. 5.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which already has been greenlit for year three by the ABC stations, shrugged off preemptions to forge ahead 14% to a 0.8, tying Kelly and CTD’s Rachael Ray, which remained at its series low.

SPT’s Dr. Oz resuscitated 17% to a 0.7 after twelve straight weeks at its series-low 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all stayed put at a 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, with The Doctors and Springer remaining at series lows.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts and all of syndication for the seventh time in eight weeks including one tie with Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud at a steady 5.4.

CTD’s Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis were all stable at 1.6, 1.1 and 0.8, respectively. NBCU’s sophomore court Judge Jerry skidded 13% to a 0.7. Fox’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court were unchanged at 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Five of the top six magagazines -- CTD’s Inside Edition, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV -- all held their ground at a 2.2, 2.1, 1.0, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Extra was the only one of the five to move up among women 25-54, adding 33%, despite preemptions, to a 0.4 in the demo.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ, in fourth place, sagged 11% in households to a 0.8.

Fox’s Dish Nation and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud recovered 4% to a 5.3 for second place overall and first in syndication in the key demo. CTD’s Jeopardy! slipped 4% to a third-place 4.6 and CTD’s Wheel of Fortune faded 10% to a 4.5.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less and Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed put at a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

Elsewhere, Disney’s RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory quieted 4% to a 2.7. Disney’s Last Man Standing, which will end its network run after this season, jumped 6% to a 1.8. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, SPT’s The Goldbergs and SPT’s Seinfeld all stood pat at a 1.2, 1.0, 1.0 and 0.9 respectively. Disney’s Black-ish barrelled ahead 14% to a 0.8 and finally, Disney’s Family Guy gave back 22% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom and Mike & Molly and Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Schitt’s Creek all in line with the prior week.