Syfy to Debut Late Night TZGZ Shows Sept. 26

NBCUniversal’s Syfy network said it will debut the first two original shows for its TZGZ late-night animated block on Sept. 26.

The series will air back-to-back, with Magical Girl Friendship Squad appearing at midnight and Wild Life at about 12:15 a.m. ET/PT. The network said both series feature pandas.

Magical Girl Friendship Squad is about twenty-somethings who get magic powers and features the voices of Ana Gasteyer, Quita Brunson and Anna Akana. Gasteyer plays a panda named Nut, who claims to be the creator of the universe.

Tzgz's 'Wild Life' (Image credit: Tzgz)

Produced by Cartuna, the Magical Girl Friendship Squad franchise was created by Kelsey Stephanides, who also serves as showrunner. James Belfer, Adam Belfer and Max Benator executive produce, along with Hallie Cantor who is also the lead writer.

Wild Life is a comedy about a gang of zoo animals hanging out after the apocalypse. Voices are provided by John Reynolds, Claudia O’Doherty, Baron Vaughn, Reggie Watts, SkittLez Ortiz and Natalie Palamides. Ortiz plays the show’s panda.

The six episode series is executive produced by creator Adam Davies, as well as Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures and Octopie.