‘Sweet Tooth’ Has a Sour Season 2 Debut — Netflix Weekly Rankings For April 24-30
But ‘The Diplomat’ perks up a bit in week 2
The second eight-episode season of fantasy-adventure-drama Sweet Tooth captured just 48.3 million hours of streaming in its first four days on Netflix last week, a slightly disappointing start for a show that, nonetheless, just secured an order for a third and final season.
The DC Entertainment-produced show about a young boy with antlers and other deer parts, living in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrid human/animals, still finished second among all Netflix shows for the week of April 24-30. Netflix's Global Top 10 ranker only spans back to July 2021, which was a month after season one of Sweet Tooth debuted, so we can't gauge how the second season did vs. the first campaign.
But anything under 50 million viewing hours has to be considered a slow start.
Leading all Netflix movies and TV series last week was Keri Russell political thriller The Diplomat, which ticked up nearly 16% over its premiere week to 66.5 million viewing hours.
The Diplomat was just renewed for season two.
