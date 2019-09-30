Swarztrauber Takes Over as Pai Policy Adviser

Evan Swaztrauber begun his new job as policy adviser to FCC chair Ajit Pai Monday (Sept. 30)--the chairman had announced at the FCC's public meeting he would be making the move.

Swarztrauber replaces Nathan Learner, who has left the agency.

It was not a difficult move--Swarztrauber has been media adviser to commissioner Brendan Carr, so the chairman was simply poaching a top aide from one door over.

"It was an honor to work for commissioner Carr," said Swarztrauber in an email, "and I’m proud to have played a small role in all he has accomplished—from major infrastructure reforms that helped secure U.S. leadership in 5G to standing up a new telehealth program for low-income Americans. I’m really grateful for the opportunity he gave me to work at the FCC and I’m glad I’ll be able to continue working alongside the incredible staff of this agency in my new role with chairman Pai."

“I’m pleased to have Evan join our team,” said Pai in a statement. “Having served in commissioner Carr’s office, he brings a wealth of experience on telecom issues and is well positioned to advance our policy agenda.”

Before joining the FCC, Swarztrauber was director of public affairs for TechFreedom.