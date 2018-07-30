Sutter Named to Head FCC Diversity Committee

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has named Diane Sutter, president of ShootingStar Broadcasting, as chair of the FCC's Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment (ACDDE).

Sutter has been vice chair of the committee. She succeeds Julia Johnson, president of NetCommunications, who has resigned.

Related: Pai Plans Digital Diversity Committee

In addition, Pai named Anna Gomez, a partner with Wiley Rein, as a committee member and successor to Sutter as vice chair.

Finally, the chairman named Susan Au Allen, a member of the committee's Digital Empowerment Inclusion Working Group, as a full member of the ACDDE.

The chairman announced back in April 2017 he was creating the committee. The FCC formerly had a Diversity Advisory Committee, but its charter expired without being reconstituted.

Sutter was one of four committee members who last week asked the FCC to make sure that TV stations are not left out of the FCC's proposed new diversity incubator program.