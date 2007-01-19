Trending

Sutherland to Make a Career Change

Lisa Sutherland, staff director for former Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), is stepping down from that post.

But she’s not stepping very far. She told B&C she will be a political advisor to the Senator instead. No replacement has been named.

Sutherland has been a key player on media issues for the Senator, including helping brief reporters on the telecom bill rewrite that ran into the network neutrality buzz saw.