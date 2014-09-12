Susan Crawford Tapped for FCC Net Neutrality Forum

Susan Crawford, visiting professor at Harvard and co-director of the Berkman Center for Internet and Society, and one of the biggest critics of big media companies and their provision of Internet access, will be among the panelists for one of two roundtable discussions at the FCC Sept. 19 on network neutrality.

Crawford is also former White House technology policy advisor in the Obama Administration whose name had been floated for the FCC chairmanship.

The FCC is currently vetting comments on FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposal to restore network neutrality rules thrown out by a federal court.

