SurvivorNetTV Adds Programming and Distribution

SurvivorNet's streaming channel, SurvivorNetTV, is expanding beyond major streaming platforms such as AppleTV and Roku to include free, ad-supported platforms Local Now and GlewedTV. SurvivorNetTV also said it has added hundreds of hours of films and documentary programming to its library since launching a year ago.

SurvivorNetTV is a linear streaming network aimed at the growing community of cancer survivors and caregivers and is approaching its first anniversary.

“Our original vision with SurvivorNet has always been to bring support and comfort to millions of survivors and caregivers in the form of hope and inspiration,” Steve Alperin, SurvivorNet CEO, told NextTV. “Over the past year, we’ve seen that vision come to life with SurvivorNetTV. We’re excited to partner with Local Now and GlewedTV to reach new markets and an ever-growing audience of individuals whose lives have been touched by cancer.”

SurvivorNetTV programming includes compelling people and stories around cancer, from recent scientific breakthroughs to leading medical treatments, COVID-19 guidance and documentaries dealing with everything from music to relationships.

The channel’s programming is currently available at SurvivorNet.com as well as on streaming providers including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon. The new distribution deals with Local Now and GlewedTV represent an important step into continuing the channels’ incredible momentum. Local Now reaches more than 2.5 million monthly unique users and GlewedTV reaches about 5 million.

New programming, besides the previously announced documentary Breakthrough, includes SN & You, a newsmagazine featuring stories about cancer survivors Tom Brokaw and Marcia Cross, as well as cancer advocate Patrick Dempsey. There are also documentaries and shorts.