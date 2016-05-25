Survey: World Worried About Data Collection, Sale

The vast majority of the global public is concerned about their online information being collected, bought and sold, but a minority say that concern translates to a change in online behavior.

That is according to a new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Centre for International Governance Innovation. Interestingly, almost half (49%) said they were not aware that their data could be scraped and sold.

While 79% of respondents said they were concerned, 80% said that would not cause them to use the internet less often.

CIGI attributed the mixed message to "the absence of proper governance, regulatory frameworks and oversight."

The study is part of a two-year initiative on internet governance, culminating in a report this summer from CIGI. “People feel they have no choice and the challenge for regulators is to give them one," said CIGI distinguished fellow Gordon Smith (not to be confused with the National Association of Broadcasters president).

Ipsos polled (by phone and internet) 24,143 people in 24 countries between Nov. 30, 2015 and Jan. 7, 2016.