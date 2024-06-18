Survey: Wonder Women of L.A. On What Viewers Will Watch Next Year, and What Will Disrupt TV

Liana Brackett, Kelley L. Carter, Jessica Holmes and Sheba Turk: hosts for the 2024 Wonder Women of L.A. event.

Honorees at the Multichannel News Wonder Women of L.A. event were polled about the television industry, and how they see it developing in the coming months.

Fifteen industry leaders were toasted at Wonder Women of L.A. June 18, while Janene Drafs, KTLA Los Angeles VP and general manager, was honored as the 2024 West Coast Woman of Influence.

The event is happening at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

Asked which genre of content is going to be the most in-demand next year, 64.3% said sports programming, while 35.7% said scripted.

Asked about the biggest disruptor in our industry in the next year, fully half of respondents said artificial intelligence, while 28.6% said TikTok, and 21.4% said network consolidation.

The honorees were then asked which platforms or mediums they foresee experiencing the most significant growth in consumer engagement. Both social media and niche subscription services led the pack with 35.7% apiece. OTT streaming services scored 21.4%, and 7.2% said mobile apps.

The June 18 event also celebrates the B+C Multichannel News 40 Under 40, celebrating the brightest young stars in the television universe.

LaKendra Davis Moxie, Cox Communications VP of fulfillment operations, gets the Catalyst Award, given to a WICT Network: Southern California chapter member who’s had a positive impact on the industry.