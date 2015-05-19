Survey: Wi-Fi Nets To Handle Explosion of Mobile Video

Mobile devices will generate the equivalent of 10 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron's worth of data by 2019, but most of that traffic (59%) will be offloaded to Wi-Fi networks to handle the load.

That is according to a new study from Juniper Research.

The study predicts that average smartphone and tablet data use will double in the next four years, with the rise in daily media consumption driven primarily by a rise in 4G and HD video.

“Certainly, video is forming an ever-greater proportion of network traffic," said research author Nitin Bhas. Juniper expects video traffic over smartphones will grow eight-fold over those four years and already accounts for 60% of global IP traffic.

The Far East and China are powering some of that data growth. In 2014, for example, that sector for the first time generated more data traffic than North America.