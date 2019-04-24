Survey: Twitter Driven by Small Percentage of Very Active Users

Twitter users are younger, better educated, better paid, more likely to be Democrats, but most Twitter users rarely tweet. In fact, the median tweeter only uses the platform twice a month, with 19 followers and 74 accounts followed.

That is according to a new study by Pew Research Center.

The survey found that the nation's tweet storm is driven by a relatively small number of active users. The top 10% of users are responsible for 80% of all the tweets. Their media monthly tweet figure is 138.

That top 10% are more likely to be women (65%)--compared with 48% women for the other 90% of users--and are more likely to be talking politics than other issues.

The median age of Tweeters is 40, compared to the median age of all U.S. Americans, which is 47.

The survey found that 42% of adult Tweeters with at least a bachelor's degree. The same percentage had annual household incomes above $75,000.

The survey was conducted Nov. 21-Dec. 17, 2018, among 2,791 U.S. adult Twitter users willing to provide their Twitter "handles" so Pew could get a handle on their usage. No institutional accounts were included in the survey.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3 percentage points.