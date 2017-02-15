Survey: Trump Would Lose To Unspecified Dem in 2020

Only three and a half weeks into his first term, President Donald Trump would lose to an unspecified Democrat in the next election, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, and is about tied with his immediate predecessor as the worst President since World War II.

When asked who they would vote for in a 2020 race, only 35% of respondents said Trump, while 43% said "Democratic alternative."

But while an "any of the above" Democrat would prevail, a specific one, in this case vocal Trump critic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, loses to Trump--42% for Trump, 36% for Warren--in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. The survey was conducted While Warren was much in the news for taking to Facebook to oppose Attorney General Jeff Sessions after Senate Republicans cut her off.

Asked whether they would vote for Trump again, 24% of the Trump voters in the survey said they weren't sure and 4% already say they will vote for that abovementioned unnamed Democrat. Depending on where they are, that could reverse the 2016 results since Trump won by a relative handful of votes in three key states while losing the popular vote by a wide margin.

Asked who is the worst President since World War II, it is a dead heat between Trump 26% and Barack Obama, 25% (the margin of error is 2 percentage points), with Richard Nixon the choice of only 13%, though that puts him in third place. But when asked who is the best President since World War II, Obama gets 20% of the vote, while Trump gets only 6%.

A majority of the respondents (61%) say the President should "generally avoid" criticizing individual companies publicly, something he has done in an effort to get them to keep jobs and facilities in this country, or in the case of Nordstrom's, to keep his daughters products on their shelves.

The national tracking poll, of 1,791 registered voters, was conducted Feb. 9-10.